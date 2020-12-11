Bruno Fernandes Wins Premier League Player of the Month

Bruno Fernandes has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for November 2020.

The Portuguese playmaker began the month with a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal. However, he followed this up with a stellar performance at Goodison Park, scoring twice and assisting once as Manchester United came from 1-0 down to beat Everton 3-1.





After the international break, Fernandes netted the only goal from the penalty spot as the Red Devils beat newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

To round off November, the former Sporting CP man bagged Man Utd’s first goal in the incredible 3-2 comeback against Southampton, as well as assisting Edinson Cavani’s equaliser.

On top of his exploits in the Premier League, Fernandes also netted a brace in the Champions League home fixture against Istanbul Basaksehir, including a stunning half-volley to open the scoring in the seventh minute.

This is the third time that Fernandes has scooped the prize since signing in January, having won the award in February and June last season. Only 12 players in history have ever won the award more than three times. In fact, he has won 50% of Player of the Month awards since he came to the Premier League.

In doing so, the 26-year-old became just the third Premier League player to win three POTM trophies in a calendar year, after Ashley Young in 2008 and Harry Kane in 2017 (via WhoScored on Twitter).

Narrowly missing out on the prize were Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, Aston Villa star man Jack Grealish, West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna, and Chelsea’s summer signing Ben Chilwell.