Bruno Fernandes reacts to Manchester United win vs Chelsea

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Manchester United secured the third win in their last four games in all competitions after beating Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night.
The Red Devils also returned to winning ways in the Premier League following their 2-0 win against the Blues at Stamford Bridge. United are now within three points of Chelsea who are in fourth place, but Frank Lampard’s side were hard done by after a series of contentious video assistant referee decisions went against them.
Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire at either side of the interval proved to be the difference between the two sides. Martial scored from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross while skipper Maguire powered in a header from Bruno Fernandes’ corner after 66 minutes.
Fernandes took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. The Portuguese midfielder, who joined the Red Devils during the January transfer window from Sporting, has registered his first assist for the club.
Amazing 3 points against a really tough opponent 🙌🏻 Ready for the next match 💥 #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/CRfeYNNnbS
— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 17, 2020
Many United fans quickly responded to his tweet to let him know that he was a ‘different class’ on the pitch. Here are some of the selected tweets:
One hell of an assist tonight and this is just the beginning. What a player. BRUNOOOO🔥🎶
— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 17, 2020
Just 2 games in the United shirt and we're already scoring from a corner – you were a different class today, looking forward to more of that set-piece magic 💪 pic.twitter.com/SETmhw4p5H
— Marcin (@Cinkiewicz7) February 17, 2020
Set Piece Lord, Free Kick King, The EPL is not ready for Bruno Shot shooting Fernandes. KDB come outside, we wana talk.
— King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) February 17, 2020
We haven’t scored from a corner all season but we just scored since your arrival, you must be having magic feet 🦶
— Nana Yaw (@unrulymufc) February 17, 2020
Great game Magician on to the next one
— Reagan Tinka (@EasyMoneySnipa6) February 17, 2020
This is how some popular Manchester United bloggers/writers/ex-player have reacted to Fernandes’s display:
Bruno Fernandes is class.
— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 17, 2020
About time to get on the spreadsheet @HarryMaguire93 but what a goal tonight. Nice assist also from the new signing @B_Fernandes8 0-2 #CHEMUN
— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) February 17, 2020
You wanna know how good Bruno Fernandes is? He just made Harry Maguire head in a corner for Manchester United. That sums it up for ya right there.
— Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) February 17, 2020
Maguire was fortunate enough to escape a red card for kicking Michy Batshuayi in the groin in the first half.
The Blues felt aggrieved as VAR denied them again when substitute Kurt Zouma supposedly made it made it 1-1. The goal was ruled out for a push by Cesar Azpilicueta on Brandon Williams, although after checking with the replays it was found that Fred put a hand on the back of Chelsea’s captain.
The frustration with the VAR continued as Olivier Giroud’s 76th-minute header was ruled out because his foot was in an offside position.
Manchester United managed only 39% of possession, and attempted nine shots of which they managed to keep three on target, according to BBC Sport.