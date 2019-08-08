Blog Competitions English Premier League Bjarnason leaves Villa, club ‘mutually agree’ to terminate contract

8 August, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa confirmed the departure of Birkir Bjarnason, revealing on Twitter that they have ‘mutually agreed’ to terminate his contract.

The 31-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands outfit but fell out of favour last season and wasn’t deemed good enough for the Premier League by Dean Smith.

Bjarnason racked up just 928 minutes of Championship football in 2018/19, making just two appearances between February and May.

He spent the majority of last season on the bench or out of the matchday squad, so it wasn’t a surprise to see him moved on.

Villa have bolstered their midfield options with Marvelous Nakamba and Douglaz Luiz, so the Icelandic international had a tough task of getting game time.

While a shame that Villa couldn’t get their money back for the experienced player, Bjarnason didn’t break the bank when he was signed from FC Basel in January 2017.

He was brought in to add steel to the midfield but eventually fell down the pecking order.

The form of John McGinn, Glenn Whelan and Conor Hourihane saw Bjarnason reduced to being a squad player in 2018/19, and he eventually became surplus following their promotion.

