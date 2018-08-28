Manchester United defender Luke Shaw was the one saving grace in Monday night’s home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, trumping three opposition players (Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Lucas Moura) in some of the statistics. The England left-back, who has enjoyed a real resurgence in form this season, was a standout performer for Jose Mourinho’s side and could hold his head high despite the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford.
He made more interceptions (2) than Vertonghen, made fewer fouls (1) than Danny Rose (2), made more chances (3) than Lucas Moura (1) whom he also made more dribbles (3) than too. Shaw joined United from Southampton in 2014 and has gone on to make 69 appearances in all competitions. Under Jose Mourinho, the 23-year-old has struggled for form and playing time, but this could be his season.
He impressed against Tottenham, even in defeat, and has been on fire early into the new campaign. Shaw is looking like the left-back United initially signed from the Saints four years ago and he still could improve in time. If he can stay fit and confidence throughout the course of the season, Shaw could become a very important player to the Red Devils.
