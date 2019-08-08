Alan Shearer reacts as Andy Carroll joins Newcastle United

Newcastle United have pulled off a deadline day signing for free agent Andy Carroll.
The 30-year-old left St James’ Park to join Liverpool in 2011, and here it is, he completes a full circle by returning to the club on yet another transfer deadline day.
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. The BBC pundit tweeted:
Welcome back in the Toon big man. Good luck 👍🏻 https://t.co/ix2RloyR2D
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 8, 2019
Carroll has struggled with injuries at West Ham in recent years, but Steve Bruce was still willing to take a chance on the player.
He has become Newcastle’s second signing on the deadline day after Emil Krafth sealed his move.
Newcastle have already bolstered their strike department by signing Joelinton on a club-record fee, and adding Carroll only adds depth and quality to the side.
The move makes sense for all parties, as it will be a low basic wage heavily incentivised with appearance and goal bonuses for Carroll.
When fit, Carroll can be a lethal striker. He started his career at St James Park, and the Magpies fans will hope that he continues to dazzle as he did once before.