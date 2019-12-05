Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans react to Sebastien Haller display vs Wolves

West Ham fans react to Sebastien Haller display vs Wolves

5 December, 2019 English Premier League, West Ham, Wolves

Wolves extended their unbeaten run to 10 games after winning 2-0 against West Ham in the Premier League clash on Wednesday at Molineux.

Goals from Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone earned all three points for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side who are back up to fifth in the Premier League.

West Ham failed to replicate the performance that earned them a shock win against Chelsea last week. The Hammers pressed for an equaliser throughout the second half, and their best chances fell the way of Pablo Fornals and Robert Snodgrass.

Many West Ham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the performance of Sebastien Haller who was really poor against Wolves.

The 25-year-old, who joined during the summer transfer window from Frankfurt for a club-record deal worth up to £45m, has struggled to make a strong impact for the Hammers so far.

He was completely anonymous in the first half, and didn’t make enough contribution in the second half either. There is a feeling among the fans that West Ham are struggling to get the best out of him. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Christopher Jullien reacts to Celtic win vs Hamilton on Twitter
Jose Mourinho comments on Gareth Bale

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com