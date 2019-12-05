West Ham fans react to Sebastien Haller display vs Wolves

Wolves extended their unbeaten run to 10 games after winning 2-0 against West Ham in the Premier League clash on Wednesday at Molineux.
Goals from Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone earned all three points for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side who are back up to fifth in the Premier League.
West Ham failed to replicate the performance that earned them a shock win against Chelsea last week. The Hammers pressed for an equaliser throughout the second half, and their best chances fell the way of Pablo Fornals and Robert Snodgrass.
Many West Ham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the performance of Sebastien Haller who was really poor against Wolves.
The 25-year-old, who joined during the summer transfer window from Frankfurt for a club-record deal worth up to £45m, has struggled to make a strong impact for the Hammers so far.
He was completely anonymous in the first half, and didn’t make enough contribution in the second half either. There is a feeling among the fans that West Ham are struggling to get the best out of him. Here are some of the selected tweets:
West Ham paid £45million for Sebastien Haller. Absolutely atrocious.
— Hayden O’Connor (@_Ade_) December 4, 2019
Positives: erm.. Anderson played a bit better, Martin again good. Fornals looks even better.
Negatives: we literally have no attack. Build up is slow. Haller has to come into our half to get the ball but we start getting in crosses when he goes off? Again just slow, really slow.
— Club. West Ham (@ClubdeWestHam) December 4, 2019
1-0 down with 10 minutes left and Pellegrini still will not try playing with two strikers upfront, despite Haller being absolutely useless on his own up there. Delusional.
— West Ham Photos (@whufcphotos) December 4, 2019
Abysmal performance from Haller. He maybe low on confidence as a result of Pellegrini over playing him in the lone role, but come on, you need to put a shift in and make your own luck.
No excuses for him anymore. Looks about a stone overweight too.
Piss poor.
— Wᴇsᴛ Hᴀᴍ Sᴏᴄɪᴀʟ (@WestHamSocial) December 4, 2019
Yes I totally agree it was one of the worst performances I’ve seen from Haller tonight..
But when will Pellegrini fucking realise the geeza made a name for himself having a player up front with him. He is so isolated. I don’t think we are using him to his strengths one bit IMO. pic.twitter.com/b78EFaXSLW
— West Ham Gossip (@westham_gossip) December 4, 2019