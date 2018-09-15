Watford vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United visit Watford on Saturday aiming to continue their climb up the Premier League.
The Red Devils lost two of their opening three games this season, but a 2-0 victory at Burnley in their last match helped to steady the ship.
Watford head into the weekend level on points with Liverpool and Chelsea after winning four-out-of-four this term.
United did the double over the Hornets last season, winning 4-2 away from home and 1-0 at Old Trafford.
The North West club have lost just one of their last 15 meetings with Watford and are strongly fancied to pick up three points this weekend.
Watford are priced at 3/1 to win the game, with United available at 10/11 and the draw on offer at 5/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🔢 | Here's your #watfordfc line-up for today's @ManUtd game.
The Hornets are unchanged for the fifth consecutive @premierleague match!#WATMUN
Matchday Live ⤵️https://t.co/LS30UJQvfJ pic.twitter.com/4pcuthpA2x
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 15, 2018
There's one change for #MUFC, with @Youngy18 coming in for @LukeShaw23 to face his former club… pic.twitter.com/CYtQJfZZxf
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 15, 2018