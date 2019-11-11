Trent Alexander-Arnold posts message on Twitter after Liverpool win vs Manchester City

Liverpool have taken an eight-point lead at the top of the table after securing a 3-1 victory against Manchester City in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.
After the match, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He tweeted:
You love to see it 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/03XbuxOIok
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) November 10, 2019
City started the game brightly and enjoyed the lion share of possession, but it was Liverpool who drew first blood. The Reds took the lead after only six minutes when Fabinho flashed a 25-yard drive past keeper Claudio Bravo. However, prior to that event, the goal was given after a VAR verdict went in favour of the Reds for handball against Alexander-Arnold.
Jurgen Klopp’s side showed their ruthlessness in attack as Mohamed Salah doubled their lead six minutes later, heading in at the far post from Andrew Robertson’s superb cross.
After the break, Jordan Henderson’s superb delivery from the right found Sadio Mane who headed in to send the Kopites in absolute delirium.
Bernardo Silva pulled one back with 12 minutes left, and City did create some very good chances, but it was too late for Pep Guardiola’s side.
It is a massive win for Liverpool, and the victory could prove to be decisive in their 30-year quest to land the Premier League title.