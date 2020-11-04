Tottenham ready to offer Son Heung-Min £200,000 a week

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has apparently approved a bumper new deal for Son Heung-Min.

The 28-year-old has been in red hot form this season and it is hardly a surprise the Londoners are doing all they can to tie him down to a long term deal.





Son is one of the best players in the Premier League and he will be crucial to Tottenham’s quest for silverware this season and beyond.

The South Korean has scored 10 goals in all competitions so far and if he continues to score at this level, this could be the most productive season of his career so far. Son has picked up 4 assists as well.

Son has always been a superb creator and he seems to have improved on his goalscoring this season. The South Korean had goals in his game but he was never this prolific. He averaged around 18-21 goals in his last four seasons with the Premier League side but he has managed to score 10 in 11 games already this season.

He has managed to form a telepathic understanding with Harry Kane and they are arguably the most in-form duo in the Premier League right now.

As per Football Insider, Spurs are prepared to offer the attacker wages of around £200,000 a week plus performance-related bonuses. Apparently, talks are advancing right now and a deal could be finalised by the end of the year.

The fans will certainly hope that the club can sort out Son’s extension in the coming months.

Tottenham will be hoping to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the title in the coming years and they need to hold on to their best players in order for that to happen. Son’s extension would a step in the right direction and it would give the whole club a massive confidence boost.