Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United on Sunday aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.
Spurs defeated Aston Villa 3-1 on the opening weekend and followed up with a 2-2 draw at Manchester City in the second round of matches.
The Magpies have had a miserable start to the campaign, losing 1-0 at home to Arsenal and 3-1 at Norwich City.
Spurs did the double over Newcastle last season, winning 2-1 at St James’ Park and 1-0 at home.
Newcastle’s last victory over Spurs was a 5-1 home success back in 2016.
However, the North East outfit have been extremely poor so far this season and Spurs are strongly fancied to pick up three points this weekend.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM NEWS
