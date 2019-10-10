Tottenham Hotspur fans react to latest reports about Christian Eriksen

According to reports from Marca, Real Madrid will make an attempt to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.
The La Liga giants are desperate not to miss out on the player, who has only a few months left on his contract at Spurs. It has been reported that Spurs are actively looking to offload the Danish international and will accept suitable offers for him in January.
Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and the majority of them believe it is good for the club to let him go.
Fine by me, Goodbye…
— Eashan (@EashN17) October 9, 2019
Suitable meaning 30 mil?
— Eren🤙🏽 (@THFCEren) October 9, 2019
Okie dokie – take €30m and be done with it.
— Jason Geissler (@jageiss) October 9, 2019
Straight swap with Bale will do 😊
— Justin Stevens (@jstevens123) October 9, 2019
Lol Real is really that desperate. Hey maybe we can try to trade him for Isco or James.
— Fiel (@MarceloFurlan5) October 10, 2019
Take the first offer
— Negative Spurs Fan (@Bartholemwhosav) October 10, 2019
absolute scenes
— yussep (@AmpayChupe) October 9, 2019
Los Blancos will start negotiating with Eriksen in 2020, as the Denmark international has told Tottenham that he won’t re-sign with the club before his contract runs out next summer.
Eriksen will be available on a free transfer during the summer, but the competition would be fierce for him at that time. The Danish midfielder has made it clear that he won’t be signing a new deal at Spurs, having rejected many offers of extending the contract from the club.
It now remains to be seen how much Spurs can get from selling him. Surely, they cannot afford to lose a player of his calibre for free.