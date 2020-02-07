Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Dele Alli’s double nutmeg vs Southampton

7 February, 2020 English Premier League, Southampton, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur moved into the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Southampton 3-2 in a thrilling replay.

The north London club will now face Norwich City in the fifth round of the competition.

Spurs took the lead when Tanguy Ndombele’s shot deflected in off visiting defender Jack Stephens.

Shane Long made it 1-1 after Nathan Redmond’s effort had been parried by Hugo Lloris.

Danny Ings scored his 17th goal of the season to put the Saints ahead. With backs to the wall, the fightback began.

Lucas Moura equalised with a strike from 18 yards, and Son Heung-min converted an 87th-minute penalty to put Spurs into the next round.

In the build-up to Tottenham’s final goal, Dele Alli, who came on as a substitute, produced a moment of brilliance by placing a delicious pass in the path of Son, who was fouled by Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Tottenham have uploaded the goal on their official Twitter page which has left many fans drooling over Alli’s brilliance in the build-up to the goal. Here are some of the selected tweets:

