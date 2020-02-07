Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Dele Alli’s double nutmeg vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur moved into the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Southampton 3-2 in a thrilling replay.
The north London club will now face Norwich City in the fifth round of the competition.
Spurs took the lead when Tanguy Ndombele’s shot deflected in off visiting defender Jack Stephens.
Shane Long made it 1-1 after Nathan Redmond’s effort had been parried by Hugo Lloris.
Danny Ings scored his 17th goal of the season to put the Saints ahead. With backs to the wall, the fightback began.
Lucas Moura equalised with a strike from 18 yards, and Son Heung-min converted an 87th-minute penalty to put Spurs into the next round.
In the build-up to Tottenham’s final goal, Dele Alli, who came on as a substitute, produced a moment of brilliance by placing a delicious pass in the path of Son, who was fouled by Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn.
Tottenham have uploaded the goal on their official Twitter page which has left many fans drooling over Alli’s brilliance in the build-up to the goal. Here are some of the selected tweets:
As impressive as this was from Dele I also thought Gedson did well to anticipate him doing it and being able to recieve the ball.
— Fraser (@fraser8814) February 6, 2020
Dele at his best 🔥
— Char (@Charpercy84) February 6, 2020
This is Dele Alli style 🤩 COYS
— A Corsica Vince ❄️ (@ACorsicaVince) February 6, 2020
DOUBLE DELE MEG!! <3
— Alan Vaughan (@avmuso) February 6, 2020
Worth the cost of my season ticket alone for that passage of play.
Also tip my hat to the ref who was alert enough to assist with the megs.
👍👍👍👍👍
— SteveUglow (@steveuglow) February 7, 2020