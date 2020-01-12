Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose display vs Liverpool

12 January, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 against Liverpool at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was a close contest between the two sides, with Spurs enjoying a better second half. Liverpool took the lead in the first half through Roberto Firmino, and made sure the scoreline remained intact at the final whistle.

In the second half, Spurs created some very good chances, played some good football. However, there have been some visibly poor performances. One of them who really struggled to make an impact was Danny Rose.

The 29-times capped England left-back has underperformed this season, and many Spurs fans feel the time is right for the club to sell him.

Rose completed just four passes to his teammates during his 69 minutes on the pitch against Liverpool, and for a player of his quality, this is simply unacceptable.

Jose Mourinho has used Ryan Sessegnon since he returned from injury, but Rose is failing to provide the confidence that he can be a reliable option as a back-up. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans:

