Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose display vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 against Liverpool at home in the Premier League on Saturday.
It was a close contest between the two sides, with Spurs enjoying a better second half. Liverpool took the lead in the first half through Roberto Firmino, and made sure the scoreline remained intact at the final whistle.
In the second half, Spurs created some very good chances, played some good football. However, there have been some visibly poor performances. One of them who really struggled to make an impact was Danny Rose.
The 29-times capped England left-back has underperformed this season, and many Spurs fans feel the time is right for the club to sell him.
Rose completed just four passes to his teammates during his 69 minutes on the pitch against Liverpool, and for a player of his quality, this is simply unacceptable.
Jose Mourinho has used Ryan Sessegnon since he returned from injury, but Rose is failing to provide the confidence that he can be a reliable option as a back-up. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans:
Danny Rose I also wish good luck but the time has come to pay off this guy and get him out of the club too.
I rather turn to the youth than continue to persist with these players who are now just dead weight #COYS #THFC
It’s not just the quality of his play any more….. It’s his attitude as well. He plays like he’s doing us a favour by just being here. It’s the exact opposite…. He’s like a bad smell hanging around. Get rid.
That is one of the worst performances I have seen from Rose and there have been a few. He has been a great servant to us over years, but he couldn’t string a pass together or control ball. Kept going under his feet 😡
I think Jose has to play Ryan S now until Davies if fit again, Rose like CS is way past his best now and needs to move on.
Rose is not good enough needs to be dropped far away from the squad preferably back up to Doncaster
Never play him again
Should never have started… pay up his contract and get rid!
