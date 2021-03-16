Tottenham fans react as Zoran Mamic quits after jail term for fraud

Dinamo Zagreb boss Zoran Mamic has resigned from his post after he was sentenced to prison for tax-fraud as confirmed by Croatia’s supreme court.

The news has sparked reactions from a lot of Tottenham Hotspur fans as Spurs face Zagreb in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie in Croatia on Thursday.





The 49-year-old manager was also given a jail term along with his brother Zdravko in 2018 in Osijek.

Croatia’s supreme court has said that Mamic will have to serve four years and eight months in prison, reports BBC Sport. “Although I don’t feel guilty, I resign as I said before I would do if the sentence was confirmed,” Mamic said in a statement on the Dinamo Zagreb website.

“I wish all the good luck to the club.”

Spurs are leading the first leg 2-0, and are likely to progress through to the next round of the Europa League.

Spurs have been brilliant in their Europa League campaign so far, but they have been inconsistent with their league form.

The north London club lost 2-1 against Arsenal on Sunday, and many Spurs fans are still furious with their manager Jose Mourinho, because of the manner in which they approached the game.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

Levy at it again, you love to see it 🤩 — Jay2110 (@THFCjay2) March 15, 2021

I just hope Mourinho doesn’t also get a jail sentence for making Spurs play the way we did against Arsenal. 😥 #COYS — Stephen Miller (@Miller_flash) March 15, 2021

Has the Modric deal with us got anything to do with it? — Riko (@riko_z99) March 15, 2021

Forfeit the game and let us go through the next round we can't be association with criminals — Andrew ʷ (@delstroyer_) March 15, 2021