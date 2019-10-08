Tony Cascarino says Mousa Dembele’s exit is a massive loss for Tottenham

Popular pundit Tony Cascarino feels that Tottenham Hotspur haven’t replaced Mousa Dembele who is now plying his trade in China.
Dembele was a class player. He was simple and yet elegant. The Belgian wasn’t the type of player who could score a lot of goals or provide assists but he was the focal point in midfield.
He left the club last January to join Chinese Super League side Guangzhou after they paid £11 million for his services, as reported by BBC Sport.
While Dembele’s game time reduced towards the end of his Spurs career, he was still good enough to dictate the tempo of the game.
Cascarino feels that Dembele has been a ‘massive loss’ to Spurs, and that the decision to sell was ‘really weird’.
“It’s a really weird one because when Dembele left the club and I had saw him play at Juventus in Turin and I thought ‘what a performance’,” Cascarino told TalkSport.
“You know he was out of the club so quickly. I remember thinking that’s a massive loss to Tottenham, he’s such a good simple player, really strong, doesn’t score lots of goals, but everything he does makes people around him excel. And they haven’t really replaced him”
Probably, Spurs could have kept him for one more season. However, the CSL club paid a handsome fee for the Belgian and it was the right call made by the club, from the business point of view.
Spurs brought in Tanguy Ndombele as a replacement for Dembele during the summer and the Frenchman has made a solid impact so far.
Despite spending big money on Ndombele, bolstering the midfield in the upcoming transfer windows should be a priority for Mauricio Pochettino.
The likes of Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama are hardly contributing to the side, and the club need to bring in replacements for them.