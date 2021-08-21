Southampton reach agreement to sign Torino defender Lyanco

Southampton have reached an agreement with Torino to sign centre-back Lyanco, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Saints recently sanctioned the sale of Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City, and they have now secured Lyanco as his replacement.

They will pay €7.5 million up front for the Brazilian. He is likely to undergo his medical this weekend before signing a four-year deal.

Sportslens view:

The Saints have focused on quality young players and have already signed Adam Armstrong, Romain Perraud, Tino Livramento and Armando Broja (on loan).

Theo Walcott is the only one signed this summer aged above 24. Their policy has continued with the purchase of Lyanco, who played 25 games for Torino last term.

The Saints have been known for their quality recruitment over the years with their secret black box, but the signing of Lyanco could be debatable.

The Brazilian was largely an unused substitute in the back end of last season as Torino avoided relegation from Serie A by a slim margin.

His stats are not overly impressive in Italy. He can’t be considered a like-for-like replacement for Vestergaard as he does not have a similar aerial presence.

Jack Stephens and Mohammed Salisu started in central defence at Everton last weekend, and the duo could be the regular pairing this season.

Jan Bednarek and Lyanco could act as potential back-up options for the duo.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

