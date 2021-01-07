Sergio Aguero linked with summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have been tipped to make a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

According to football agent Bruno Satin, new PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will make the Argentinian his main summer transfer target.





In an interview with Canal+, Satin claimed that the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is keen to secure the services of Aguero.

The forward’s current deal expires at the end of the season and City are yet to discuss an extension.

The 32-year-old is currently free to agree pre-contract terms elsewhere, although it is understood that he would like to remain with the Premier League club.

SL View – Sergio Aguero

Aguero has achieved legendary status with City since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

He has scored 256 goals in 379 appearances to help the club win 10 major trophies.

However, injuries have restricted Aguero to just five league appearances this season, which may explain why City have failed to discuss a new deal.

While Aguero is keen to stay at City, the opportunity to secure a bumper payday with PSG could prove too good to turn down.

The calmer waters of the Ligue 1 may also appeal to Aguero as he heads towards the latter stages of his career.

Pochettino is clearly familiar with Aguero’s ability from his time in the Premier League and it is easy to see why he would like to acquire his services.