Salomon Rondon posts message on Twitter after Newcastle win vs Huddersfield

Newcastle United registered their fourth win of the season after earning a 1-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday, away from home.
Salomon Rondon scored the only goal of the match as the Magpies earned all three points to move into 14th place, six points clear off the relegation zone.
The 29-year-old took to social networking site after the game to express his reaction.
What a feeling, what a win!! Enjoy your Saturday night, Magpies!
💥💪🏾
Sentimiento increíble, buenísima victoria. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/GFr8ZoV5Bp
— Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) December 15, 2018
Newcastle fans were quick to respond to his tweet and praised him for his brilliant performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Great team goal Salomon, well done to all the players for grinding out the win!!!
— JAMES NUFC 1977 (@JPCurrey) December 15, 2018
One chance all game and you buried it. Safe journey home big man.
— NettleWarrior (@nettlewarrior72) December 15, 2018
Another great performance big man 🙌 Two more next week please
— bestnotask1892 (@leebest88) December 15, 2018
Gladiator on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥⚽️⚽️⚽️🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪👏💪👍
— Jorge Bracamonte (@jlbracausa1) December 15, 2018
Absolute beast yee lad 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
— Dave Hughes (@davehughesjnr) December 15, 2018
Rondon joined in the summer transfer window on loan from West Bromwich Albion, and struggled initially to make an impact.
However, he has now scored four goals in his last six Premier League games, and Benitez will be expecting more from him in the coming weeks.
Newcastle have struggled to score goals more frequently this season, with the Magpies managing only 14 goals in the Premier League after 17 games.
Rondon has proved that he can be a potent weapon for the side, if he is given proper service.