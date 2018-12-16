Blog Competitions English Premier League Salomon Rondon posts message on Twitter after Newcastle win vs Huddersfield

Salomon Rondon posts message on Twitter after Newcastle win vs Huddersfield

16 December, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United


Newcastle United registered their fourth win of the season after earning a 1-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday, away from home.

Salomon Rondon scored the only goal of the match as the Magpies earned all three points to move into 14th place, six points clear off the relegation zone.

The 29-year-old took to social networking site after the game to express his reaction.

Newcastle fans were quick to respond to his tweet and praised him for his brilliant performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Rondon joined in the summer transfer window on loan from West Bromwich Albion, and struggled initially to make an impact.

However, he has now scored four goals in his last six Premier League games, and Benitez will be expecting more from him in the coming weeks.

Newcastle have struggled to score goals more frequently this season, with the Magpies managing only 14 goals in the Premier League after 17 games.

Rondon has proved that he can be a potent weapon for the side, if he is given proper service.

