Rumoured Nike Liverpool 2021/22 home, away and third kits

The Liverpool home, away and third kits for the 2021/22 season have been leaked online.

The rumoured kits for the next season are red, white and yellow in colour and they have been shared by Give Me Sport.





The Nike Liverpool 2021/22 home kit has a red base with bright red applications. The shirt also features diagonal stripes in a zig-zag pattern. The shirt features bright red sleeve cuffs.

The club crest and logos are designed in white.

Meanwhile, the away kit features the same diagonal stripes and is predominantly white in colour. The away shirt has black and red sleeve cuffs and collar. The club crest and the logos are designed in red.

The third kit for the next season is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch and it is yellow in colour with red vertical stripes. The shirt features red collars and red sleeve cuffs. The club crest and logos are red as well.

It seems that the rumoured new kits have managed to generate mixed reactions from the Liverpool fans and they have taken to social media to share their reactions.

While the home shirt has not been too popular amongst the fans, the away shirt seems like a hit.

Here is what they had to say.

The Red and white are amazing 🔥🔥🔥 — Liverpool= getting relegated🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Daniel04139099) March 26, 2021

Yellow is the best of the three. pic.twitter.com/8cQHkp7YDI — J-M-A-D ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 19🏆 (@JMAD1987) March 26, 2021

Home kit is nice, not a fan of the diagonal lines but still not bad. White kit is just kinda there. Third kit is class, ugly as sin, but class. — Nick 1️⃣9️⃣🏆* (@StandrdNick) March 26, 2021

Big Crown Paints away vibe. Broken diagonal pinstripe is terrible. — Death and the Raven (@letmebefell) March 26, 2021

Home looks meh still, the other two are fantastic — Karthik (@karthik_the_red) March 26, 2021

Best selection of kits we’ve had on a while I think — Pulse Champ (@fate_champ) March 26, 2021

The yellow one and the white one are really good but the home one is a bit weird — Magicbananà (@magicbanana726) March 26, 2021

Horrible…very disappointing — Eam123 (@Eamonn68267456) March 26, 2021

Home no

Yellow yes love it

White ok — IainRobbo (@iainjrobinson) March 26, 2021