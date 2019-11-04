Robert Snodgrass comments on Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron

West Ham United suffered a 3-2 defeat against Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.
It was arguably one of the best performances from the Magpies under Steve Bruce with Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvey all scoring for the visitors.
Miguel Almiron produced arguably his best performance in a Newcastle United shirt when he simply tormented a sluggish West Ham defence with his menacing pace.
Robert Snodgrass, who scored the second goal for the Hammers, was full of praise for the Paraguayan international and said Manuel Pellegrini’s side could not deal with him.
Almiron, who became the club’s record signing in January when he arrived from MLS outfit Atlanta United for £20 million, hasn’t scored a goal or provided an assist for the Magpies in 21 Premier League games.
However, he is a tireless worker, and the 25-year-old did extremely well against the Hammers on Saturday.
“Newcastle sat in and made it hard for us,” said Snodgrass to the club’s official website.
“They kept hurting us on the counter-attack with their No 10 who was a threat throughout, as was Almiron with the pace. They did it maybe four or five times and could have caught us on the counter.”
West Ham are now without a win in their last five Premier League games.
The Magpies were simply outstanding in the first half. In fact, they could have scored even more had Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin not spurned glorious chances.