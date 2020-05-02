Reported Newcastle United target Said Benrahma flattered by Premier League links

Brentford star Said Benrahma has told Le Buteur that he is flattered by speculation linking him with Arsenal and Newcastle United.
According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle are interested in signing Benrahma from Brentford in the summer transfer window.
The Telegraph has claimed of interest in the 24-year-old – who can play as a forward or as a right-winger – from Arsenal.
The Algeria international has said that he pleased to be linked with Premier League clubs, but he has stated that he is focused on Brentford for the time being.
Benrahma told Le Buteur: “I cannot complain. I am focused on my club, Brentford (but) it makes me happy that upscale Premier League clubs are behind me.”
Stats
According to WhoScored, Benrahma has made 30 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Brentford so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in the process.
The attacker made 29 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Bees last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists in the process.
Brentford are fourth in the Championship table at the moment with 60 points from 37 matches, 10 points behind second-placed West Bromwich Albion and 11 points behind leaders Leeds United.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen if and when the campaign gets back underway