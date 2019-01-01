Report: Tottenham willing to offload Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

According to reports from Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to offload Georges-Kevin Nkoudou in the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old winger was signed by Mauricio Pochettino for Spurs in 2016. He has since struggled to make an impact at the north London club, managing only 23 appearances in all competitions.
Nkoudou joined Burnley on loan last season, but it didn’t work out properly for him. He managed only eight Premier League appearances for the Clarets last season.
This season, he has been completely frozen out. He has failed to make a single Premier League appearance, and the winger is way down the pecking order at the club.
Spurs are now willing to offload the former Marseille player. The report claims that clubs from Germany, Italy, Spain and France have made contacts over signing the Frenchman.
The former Nantes winger is yet to make a decision. After two troubled years, he wants to make the right move, and find the right club where he can resurrect his career.