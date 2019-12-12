Report: Tottenham target Jadon Sancho more likely to join Liverpool

According to The Athletic journalist Simon Hughes (h/t The Mirror), Liverpool are in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho ahead of other Premier League rivals.
Back in October, The Mirror reported that a host of Premier League clubs including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen to bring the exciting young talent to the Premier League.
The German club are already bracing themselves for bids next summer for the former Manchester City youngster. The report claims that the 19-year-old looks all set to leave the club for around £120million, whether in the January transfer window or next summer.
Sancho is one of European football’s hottest properties and has been in excellent form this season for Dortmund. The England international has scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions this season.
“I’ve heard quite a few people say that Liverpool need another forward and I can understand that,” Hughes said on The Athletic podcast. “It’s quite clear that Liverpool would quite like to sign Jadon Sancho.”
Sancho would be a great signing for both Spurs and Liverpool, but it remains to be seen whether either of them are willing to pay such a big transfer fee for the youngster.