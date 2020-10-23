Report: Manchester United keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore

According to Calciomercato (via Sport), Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore in on the radar of Manchester United, but they face competition from his former side Barcelona and some European bigwigs.

The Spain international is a graduate of the famous La Masia academy, but he couldn’t make the grade at the club, leaving to join Aston Villa in 2015.





Traore struggled to impress at Villa Park, moving to Middlesbrough after a season before joining Wolves in the summer of 2018 for £22 million.

The 24-year-old has become a force to reckon with at Molineux, scoring four goals and weighing in with nine assists in 37 Premier League appearances last term.

His pace and dribbling abilities continue to terrorize defences, earning him a call-up to the Spain national team as a result and also attracting the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side want to boost their attack, and they have identified Traore as an option after failing in their efforts to land Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho during the summer transfer window.

Securing the services of the Wolves star won’t come easier, though, as they currently value him at around £90 million.

Manchester City and Liverpool were also keen on the Spaniard during the transfer window, and he has also been linked with Italian giants Juventus who are monitoring his progress.

Wolves aren’t looking to let one of their best players leave just yet, though, and they want to hand him a new deal ahead of the subsequent transfer windows.

That won’t stop him from leaving next summer should Nuno Espirito Santo’s men fail to qualify for Europe, and a big move to Old Trafford could tempt him.

The Red Devils could do with an attacker in the mould of Traore, and he will no doubt improve them should a move work out.

Man Utd secured a 2-1 win over French giants Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, but they have often struggled for consistency, and they still need better players in the final third going forward.