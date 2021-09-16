Rennes vs Tottenham preview, team news & prediction

Tottenham Hotspur travel to France for their Europa Conference League clash against Rennes later today, and our betting expert has all the latest team news, odds, and details how to get £30 in free bets at William Hill.

The Premier League side are coming into this game on the back of a humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace and they will be looking to bounce back with a positive result here.

Meanwhile, the French outfit have lost two back to back games and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways in front of their own fans.

Rennes vs Tottenham team news

The French outfit will be without Martin Terrier because of a thigh injury and key attacker Jeremy Doku is also sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Birger Meling and Lovro Majer are expected to be sidelined with abductor and hip injuries respectively. Alfred Gomis is in quarantine.

As for Tottenham, Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Son Heung-Min and Eric Dier have not travelled to France.

Son has a calf injury and Dier sustained a dead leg against Crystal Palace.

The London club will be without their South American trio of Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez as well.

All three players have spent the last 10 days in Croatia training on their own after joining up with their countries on international duty without the permission of the London club.

Rennes: Salin; Traore, Aguerd, Bade, Truffert; Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait; Laborde, Guirassy, Sulemana

Tottenham: Gollini; Doherty, Rodon, Tanganga, Davies; Skipp, Ndombele, Winks; Clarke, Lucas, Gil

Rennes vs Tottenham form guide

Rennes have had a mediocre start to the season and they are currently 11th in the French league table with just five points from five matches.

The hosts did however produce two impressive performances against Rosenborg in the earlier rounds of the Conference League.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League table with nine points from four league games, just one point adrift of league leaders Manchester United.

The Londoners struggled in the earlier round of the Conference League against Pacos de Ferreira away from home and they will have to improve in order to grind out a win here.

Rennes vs Tottenham betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Rennes vs Tottenham from bet365.

Match-winner:

Rennes – 2/1

Draw – 2/1

Tottenham – 6/5

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 21/20

Under – 7/10

Rennes versus Tottenham prediction

Tottenham are undoubtedly the better side heading into the game and despite their defeat against Crystal Palace, they will be the favourites.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have been quite impressive in the Premier League apart from the game against Crystal Palace. They have managed to keep three clean sheets in four Premier League matches so far and they should be able to contain the Rennes attack that has failed to score in the last two games.

The defeat against Palace will come as a wake-up call for the Londoners and they will have the necessary motivation to grind out a win here.

Rennes 1-2 Tottenham

