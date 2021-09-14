Rafael Benitez reveals what he told players after Everton win vs Burnley

Rafael Benitez has revealed what he told his players after Everton’s victory last night against Burnley.

The Toffees maintained their unbeaten run to the season after winning 3-1 against Burnley in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Despite going a goal down, Everton came back strongly in the second half, with goals from Michael Keane, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray sealing all three points for the Toffees.

Both Townsend and Gray, the two summer signings, have been brilliant for Everton this season. Townsend scored with a fantastic long-range effort while Gray has once again impressed, scoring his third goal of the season.

With this victory, Everton have now moved to fourth in the league table, sharing the same points at the top with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Benitez, who was not a popular choice among the fans when he was signed by the club, is not getting carried away after a strong start.

“I think what the fans want is a team that gives everything and they can see that every day,” said the Spaniard to the club’s official website.

“The players of last year, maybe they were not performing at the level, now they are giving everything and the fans appreciate that. I think that is the way to move forward.

“What I told the players in the dressing room is we have done nothing yet. We are at the beginning, we have to improve so many things but we are really pleased because everybody is trying to do their best.”

Meanwhile, popular football pundit, Gary Lineker was left impressed by the performance of Gray. He has suggested on Twitter that the 25-year-old, who joined the club this summer for a measly fee of £1.7 million, could become one of the bargain buys of the season if he continues his progress.

Everton will face Aston Villa in their next Premier League game away at Villa Park on Saturday.

