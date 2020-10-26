Premier League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur will look to put last Sunday’s disappointing 3-3 draw with West Ham United behind them when they visit Burnley today in their sixth English Premier League game of 2020-21.

Jose Mourinho’s men have won just twice this term, losing once and drawing another two, and they will be keen to pick up a valuable victory on a tough ground having left with a point the last time they were at Turf Moor in March.





They put last weekend’s blow – which saw them throw away their three-goal in 10 minutes – behind them to secure a 3-0 victory in their Europa League group stage opener against LASK, but Burnley are a different side and Spurs might not find it easy at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche’s men have struggled this term, though, and they are without a victory in four Premier League games, losing thrice and drawing once.

They have scored just thrice, shipping eight goals, and Tottenham will fancy their chances having scored 15 league goals, averaging three goals per game.

Nevertheless, the visitors shouldn’t expect to have a field day against a Burnley side that will be desperate to prove that they are still capable of putting up a defensive masterclass.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham only have injury worries over defensive duo Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga, with the rest of the squad fit.

Both missed the last two matches and could be unavailable for the game against Burnley.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli has been left out of Spurs squad for the game despite being fully fit and featuring in the last 30 minutes against LASK.

Burnley will be without defender Phil Bardsley, who is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ben Mee, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Jack Cork are also sidelined, while Erik Pieters is a doubt with a calf problem

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Predicted Tottenham XI

4-3-3

Lloris

Aurier, Alderweireld, Davies, Reguilon

Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Sissoko

Bale, Kane, Son

Predicted Burnley XI

4-4-2

Pope

Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor

Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeill

Wood, Rodriguez