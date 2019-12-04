Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Wolves

West Ham will travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Last time when the two sides met at Molineux, Wolves won comfortably 3-0, thanks to a brace from Raul Jimenez and a Roman Saiss strike.
However, Manuel Pellegrini’s side are heading into this game with some confidence. After a winless run of eight games, the Hammers finally returned to winning ways after beating London rivals Chelsea on Saturday.
West Ham won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to Aaron Cresswell’s second-half goal. And they will be looking to secure back-to-back away wins now.
The Chilean made four changes to his side at the weekend and it paid off. Goalkeeper David Martin kept a clean sheet and he was simply outstanding.
Pellegrini is not fond of changing the winning team so he will be looking to keep the core group intact. One potential change he can make is bringing Sebastien Haller into the side in place of Michail Antonio who (played 76 minutes against Chelsea) has just returned from a long injury lay-off.
The 25-year-old striker has struggled in recent games, and he could be presented another opportunity to impress.
Here’s the predicted West Ham line-up: Martin, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Fornals, Anderson, Snodgrass, Haller