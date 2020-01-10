Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur will face league-leaders Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs find themselves at sixth in the Premier League with 30 points, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
The Reds are currently 13 points clear of Leicester City and could further extend their lead as they have a game in hand.
The north London club have only won one of their past five games and Jose Mourinho’s side will have to be on top of their game if they are to beat Liverpool.
Spurs team news
Harry Kane, the club’s talisman, has been ruled out till April as the club confirmed he needs surgery on a hamstring injury. The England striker suffered the injury during Tottenham’s defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day.
Tanguy Ndombele is also injured, while Spurs also confirmed that Moussa Sissoko is not expected to return to training until early April after undergoing knee surgery.
Lamela to return?
Spurs managed only a draw against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, and Mourinho could make two changes from that side. In defence, Davinson Sanchez should return, while Erik Lamela could start in place of Lucas Moura.
The 27-year-old Argentine winger has struggled with fitness this season, and has managed only seven league starts, scoring two goals.
Spurs predicted XI vs Liverpool: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Aurier, Dier, Winks, Sessegnon, Alli, Lamela, Son.