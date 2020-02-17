Predicted Manchester United starting line-up vs Chelsea

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Manchester United will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night.
The Red Devils are winless in their last three matches in the Premier League, losing two of them, and they will be looking to return to winning ways following a two-week winter break
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure but a victory against the Blues would give a massive lift in the race for a Champions League spot.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, United will be without six first-team players for this game.
Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah are all stepping up their rehabilitation, and the game may have come too soon for them.
Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move to Juventus last week, remain sidelined alongside striker Marcus Rashford.
Nemanja Matic is set to return from suspension to face his former club while January signing Odion Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut on Monday.
The 30-year-old had spent two weeks training away from the club’s Carrington base over fears surrounding coronavirus, but could lead the line against the Blues.
United are heading into this match on the back of a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Red Devils boss could make three changes from that side, with Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, and Daniel James likely to be dropped.
Manchester United predicted line-up: De Gea, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Williams, Matic, Fred, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Martial, Ighalo.