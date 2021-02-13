Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Leicester City

Liverpool will travel to King Power Stadium to face Leicester City in the Premier League clash on Saturday lunch-time.

The Reds are struggling for form and consistency. Jurgen Klopp’s side are heading into this game on the back of a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City at Anfield, and they will be looking to return to winning ways.





The Premier League champions are currently fourth in the Premier League, three points behind Leicester, and they cannot afford to drop further points if they are serious about retaining their crown.

Klopp confirmed yesterday that Fabinho will be out for this game.

The Brazilian midfielder – who has mainly operated as a makeshift centre-back this season – has picked up a muscle injury.

Fabinho ruled out for #LFC trip to Leicester with a "little muscle issue". — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 12, 2021

Klopp also revealed yesterday that midfielder Naby Keita is in the final stages of his rehab and he is not training with the first-team yet.

Diogo Jota, another major absentee, is two to three weeks away from returning to the side.

Klopp on Jota: "Diogo is close but not as close as Naby."

Says it will be "2 to 3 weeks maybe" before he's available. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 12, 2021

Liverpool added two new defenders in the January transfer window, and it’s high time to use either or both of them.

Nathaniel Phillips, 23, is expected to return to the side in the absence of Fabinho, while Klopp must use either Ozan Kabak or Ben Davies alongside him to allow skipper Jordan Henderson return to midfield.

The Reds have badly missed the energy and leadership of Henderson in the middle of the park, and Klopp has a huge decision to make here. Curtis Jones, who has been very impressive this season, could make away for Henderson to slot in alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara.

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino.