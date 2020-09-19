Predicted Everton starting line-up vs West Brom

Everton will take on newly-promoted Premier League side West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at Goodison Park.

The Toffees made a strong start to the 2020-21 campaign after earning a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening fixture away from home.





It was followed by a 3-0 victory against Salford City in the EFL Cup in the midweek, where Carlo Ancelotti made ten changes to the squad.

Although the likes of Anthony Gordon, Gylfi Sigurdsson, and Moise Kean impressed during the game, it is hard to see them retaining their places against the Baggies.

Everton have defensive injury issues with Jarrad Branthwaite joining Mason Holgate on the sidelines with an ankle problem sustained against Salford City.