Paul Merson comments on Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min

Paul Merson has showered praise on Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.
The popular football also suggested that the South Korean must start for Spurs against Liverpool in the Premier League clash on Sunday.
Merson, who works as a football pundit for Sky Sports, is baffled that Son doesn’t start regularly for Spurs as he feels the former Bayer Leverkusen attacker is their biggest goal threat outside of Harry Kane.
Merson wrote about Son in The Daily Star: “I don’t understand why he doesn’t play every game. He had to come off the bench against Watford but they will need him against Liverpool.
“Spurs don’t have a lot of pace in their team. But he’s got pace to burn. Without him, Spurs on the counter are not going to hurt you really.
“I think he is energetic, enthusiastic and makes things happen. I find it extraordinary when he’s not playing. He never lets you down.”
Key player for Spurs
Son, who joined Spurs in 2015 from Leverkusen for a fee of £22 million, has established himself as a key player for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino.
He has scored over 15 goals in each of his last three seasons in all competitions. Last season, he scored 20 goals and has started the 2019-20 season on a positive note as well.
The 27-year-old has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
Spurs, who lost against Liverpool in the Champions League final last season, will be looking to put up a strong performance against the Reds at Anfield.