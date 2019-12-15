Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reaffirms future plans to strengthen Manchester United squad

Manchester United look to be heading upwards once again, with back-to-back wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City nudging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side right back into the top-four race.
Regardless of their recent joy, it’s rather evident that they must invest in signing more quality players in order to keep competing at the top. With the January transfer window a few weeks away, they have the perfect opportunity to do so.
Erling Braut Haaland is one big name available to sign in the winter, as the Norwegian striker apparently wants to join his former mentor’s side as well.
Solskjaer confirmed that he has plans to further strengthen his side to play better-attacking football and have some big personalities to usher in success.
He said, “I’d been watching. I had a clear idea of what a Man United team should look like. I have been part of a Man United team and you do want to go back to our traditions of attacking quick, attacking football with pace, power, personalities out there. And that is what we are doing.”
The Norwegian admitted that his side are lacking quality in some departments, but was stern in stating that they will look to strengthen certain areas, be in January or the summer.
Solskjaer affirmed, “Obviously we are one or two players down in numbers but it doesn’t have to be this window, it might be the summer window. But we are going to strengthen. We are going to get starters into this team. We need to.”
The former United striker was adamant that he’s already discussed with United Executive-Vice Chairman Ed Woodward upon the targets he wants to sign and been old-school with his approach.
He said, “I’m old school. I am not the iPad or PowerPoint presentation! Flip chart, eye-to-eye, passion, write it down and put the names. Yep, yep, no, no, yes. Players, gaps, holes so he knows what I think this group needs.”
Ole also explained how his plan on how he envisions his United side to be is in motion, and how there have been movements in their chase for some of his targets.
The Norwegian asserted, “Of course, we have put a plan together and I have a vision of how I want this team to look in 18 months time when that season starts. But we need some windows before then.”
“But I put that plan out for Ed within a month or a couple of weeks when I came here. And one or two has changed, yep, a couple of movements there’s been.”, he further added.
Solskjaer will surely be looking to sign a few quality players to help his surge for a Champions League spot, as he also attempts to win the UEFA Europa League and a domestic trophy to make sure he’s at United for the long-run.