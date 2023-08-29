Over the past week or so, the Arizona Cardinals have made their intentions about the 2023 season very clear. Essentially, the Cardinals are punting away the 2023 season. They are putting themselves in a position to land the #1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

To begin the season, QB Kyler Murray will be on the PUP. That means he will miss at least the first four games. Arizona cut veteran Colt McCoy who had been working as the team’s starter during the spring, training camp, and the preseason. Last Thursday, the Cardinals traded with the Browns for QB Joshua Dobbs. With less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, there’s a chance that Dobbs could start.

The Cardinals couldn’t make it any more clear that they are “tanking” for the top pick in the 2024 Draft

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: The #Cardinals cut QB Colt McCoy, which means recently traded ex-#Titans QB Josh Dubbs might end up starting, per @AdamSchefterhttps://t.co/foHfgikWNJ pic.twitter.com/F3sWW2f934 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2023



This season, the Arizona Cardinals have a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon. He told the media that the team is trying to keep a “competitive advantage” heading into Week 1. In reality, it’s likely doing the opposite for them. They are either starting a player with two career starts or a rookie 5th-round pick.

If the team wanted to be competitive, they would have kept Colt McCoy. That is just one of the many moves the Cardinals have made before the 2023 starts. Last week, they traded former Top 10 pick Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 7th-round pick. Arizona couldn’t make it more obvious that they are going to be a bad football team in 2023.

Is cutting veteran QB Colt McCoy and possibly starting a backup QB who’s been on your team less than a week considering a clear sign of tanking by the #Cardinals Does Josh Dobbs give you more of a chance to win than McCoy? As mentioned a few days ago, the Cardinals are making… https://t.co/vo7lMdkTGn pic.twitter.com/6Mjigu1obJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2023



Dobbs does have experience working with Cardinals’ OC Drew Petzing in the past. Additionally, he’s worked with Arizona’s QB coach Israel Woolfork. All three of them were with the Browns last season. Joshua Dobbs offers more mobility at QB for the Cardinals and has experience working in the system he’s entering. Maybe it’s a move that keeps Arizona competitive enough to where they’re still losing. We’ll have to wait and see.