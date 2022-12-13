Kyler Murray Suffers Torn ACL On Monday Night

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on the third play of the game on offense.

Tests confirmed that Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray did in fact suffer a season-ending torn ACL on the third play of Monday night’s game vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

He was carted off and quickly ruled out soon after. Murray sustained the injury while scrambling on the third play of the Cardinals’ first offense drive. It was also a non-contact injury which normally does not bode well for knee injuries. Unfortunately that was the case for Kyler Murray.

This season before the injury, Murray started in 11 games, throwing for 2368 yards with 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

This season for the Cardinals has been very injury riddled. This long term injury to Kyler Murray just puts a nail in the coffin to what has been a lost season for the Arizona.

It will be interesting to see how well he recovers from this major knee injury. Murray is known for being that dual-threat quarterback who has had success with his legs. Maybe Murray will do less of this to conserve his health, but time will tell.

The Arizona Cardinals have a serviceable backup in Colt McCoy. McCoy has started three games prior to coming into the game for the injured Kyler Murray.

The expectation for the rest of the Arizona Cardinals season would be just riding it out with Colt McCoy until the end of the season and go from there. Arizona currently has a top ten projected pick so who knows what they will do there.

The Cardinals are far from favorites to make the playoffs or win the NFC West according to NFL betting sites. The loss of their star quarterback will most likely have them looking forward to next season.