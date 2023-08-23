NFL

Is Caleb Williams Trying To Avoid The Arizona Cardinals?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Caleb Williams figures to be one of the most talked-about football players over the course of the next year. He is coming off of a Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2022, and is the overwhelming favorite to repeat this coming year. Experts are calling for his USC Trojans to be one of the top teams in the nation, and Williams is widely considered to be the player picked #1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But his name may not even be in the pool. According to a report from college football reporter Pete Thamel, Williams has not yet decided if he will leave school after his junior season and declare for the draft.

It seems like an odd move. If he had been eligible, Caleb Williams would have been one of the first couple of players taken off of the board in the 2023 Draft. But he was just a sophomore, and was still considered to be one of the top talents in the nation. There isn’t much more he’d have to do other than be himself in order to be the top pick in 2024, so why would he stay?

One very apparent reason could be the teams that are projected to be picking at the top of next year’s selection process. It is pure speculation at this point, but he might be trying to avoid the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals Have Best Odds Of Having #1 Pick In 2024

Arizona is under new leadership, having hired Jonathan Gannon in the offseason to be their head coach. They are among the three teams with the longest odds of winning the Super Bowl (+15000), and have by far the lowest projected win total of any team in the league at 4.5. There is plenty that can happen between now and January, but the odds are that the Cardinals will be the ones that posess the rights to the first overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on both the Cardinals’ record and how Caleb Williams decision lines up with how well or how poorly they perform.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
