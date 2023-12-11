Jake Paul

Who Is Jake Paul’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About World Champion Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Jake Paul Girlfriend 1 1
Jake Paul Girlfriend 1 1

As one of the most famous celebrities in the world and one of the most talked about figure in boxing, fans want to know a bit more about Jake Paul’s personal life. For example, who is Jake Paul’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the ‘The Problem Child’ and his love life.

Who Is Jake Paul’s Girlfriend?

Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing worldwide. Despite only making his professional debut in 2020, the American has become a highly divisive figure in the boxing world. As well as being a huge name inside the ring, he is also a huge name outside of the ropes.

Fans know everything about Paul’s boxing career, but may not be so familiar with his personal life. Now, boxing fans are interested to hear more about ‘The Problem Child’ and his life outside of the ring.

Paul was in an on-and-off relationship with Julia Rose for years. However, it looks as if their relationship is well and truly over. The pair reportedly split once and for all in December last year.

In Paul’s last fight in February in Saudi Arabia against Tommy Fury, it was evident he didn’t have a girlfriend. For Jake Paul, he seems more bothered about his boxing career rather than his love life.

That was until recently as Jake Paul is now reportedly dating five-time world champion speed skater, Jutta Leerdam.

The pair went public with their relationship back in April, with Paul admitting on his brother Logan’s podcast, Impaulsive that he is ‘deeply’ in love with his new girlfriend:

“Jutta is such an amazing woman and like, she reminds me so much of Mom. She’s so sweet and cooking and she amazes me for how mature she is, how emotionally intelligent she is, how good she is at communicating, how good she is at loving, the list goes on and on and on.”

“She’s like the purest soul I’ve ever met out of anyone. Her smile, her eyes, her laugh just like, give me life on a daily basis and I’ve never met anyone like her,” Paul said of Leerdam.

Jake Paul Girlfriend 1
Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam have been in a relationship since May 2023

RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals Of ‘The Problem Child’

Jake Paul Dating History With Julia Rose

Prior to dating Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul was in an on-and-off relationship for years with Julia Rose. The social media star-turned-professional boxer previously had a highly publicised on-and-off relationship with Instagram model Julia Rose, but they are thought to have broken up late last year.

Julia Rose was present at the American’s boxing fight against Anderson Silva in October 2022, with the pair sharing a kiss in the ring after the fight. However, since then the former lovers have unfollowed each other on Instagram. We all know what that means… that’s never a good sign.

After meeting in 2019 on the set of a Jake Paul music video, ‘The Problem Child’ and his now rumored ex-girlfriend Julia Rose began dating in 2020. Rose played his girlfriend in the video, and the two of them bonded right away. They began dating soon after Paul ended his relationship with Tana Mongeau.

It seems that Rose and Paul were dating on-and-off for the best part of two-and-a-half years. However, that is now well and truly in the past as ‘The Problem Child’ is enjoying a loving relationship with Jutta Leerdam.

With the Ohio man taking his boxing career so seriously now, he is unlikely to let his new Dutch partner to distract him from the job at hand and getting back to winning ways inside the boxing ring.

Jake Paul Julia Rose
Jake Paul with ex-girlfriend Julia Rose in 2022

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Jake Paul’s next fight.

RELATED: Jake Paul Boxing Record: ‘The Problem Child’ Boasts 7-1 Record With 4 Emphatic KO’s

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Jake Paul

Latest news

View all
Jake Paul Girlfriend 1 1
Jake Paul

LATEST Who Is Jake Paul’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About World Champion Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 11 2023
Jake Paul Net Worth
Jake Paul
Jake Paul Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Purses & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Problem Child’ Boasts $38 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 11 2023

Jake Paul is one of the most recognisable figures in boxing and is without a doubt one of the most divisive and talked about characters in the sport. Here at SportsLens,…

Jake Paul vs Andre August Boxing
Jake Paul
Jake Paul vs Andre August Odds: ‘The Problem Child’ Heavy Favorite To Claim Yet Another Boxing Triumph
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 08 2023

Jake Paul is heavily favored to defeat Andre August in their boxing match-up on Friday, December 15 in Orlando, Florida. ‘The Problem Child’ will be looking for an emphatic performance…

Jake Paul Weigh-Ins Boxing
Jake Paul
When Are The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Cruiserweight Fight On August 5?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 04 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Jake Paul
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 02 2023
Jake Paul Boxing 2
Jake Paul
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Favorite: Jake Paul Is The -360 Betting Favorite To Beat Nate Diaz
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 04 2023
Jake Paul Boxing 1 1
Jake Paul
Who Will Win The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight For This Weekend In Dallas?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 02 2023
Arrow to top