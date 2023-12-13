Jake Paul vs Andre August goes down on Friday night in Orlando in what is Paul’s third fight of the year. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated cruiserweight showdown via DAZN – but just how much will it cost fans to watch this fight?

What Is The Jake Paul vs Andre August Pay-Per-View Price?

Boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing Friday’s Jake Paul vs Andre August fight. There are no belts on the line for Paul vs August, but the bout is still the headline attraction from the Caribre Royal Orlando, Florida on Friday night.

August is the huge underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, despite having more boxing experience than Jake Paul. This of course means ‘The Problem Child’ is the favorite with the best boxing betting apps to claim his second win of 2023 and extend his boxing record to 8-1.

For a fight of this magnitude, it may come as a surprise to learn that fans won’t have to part with their cash in order to watch the Jake Paul fight. The fight is so big that it is available to watch in over 200 countries worldwide on DAZN but is not listed as a pay-per-view.

DAZN are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from Orlando, Florida, including the full undercard, US boxing fans simply must be an existing subscriber to DAZN and have access to the channel.

Alternatively, tuning into a Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream courtesy of BetOnline is another option for boxing fans to watch this compelling bout free of charge.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude, it is refreshing to see it billed as non-PPV. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy the fight.

Jake Paul vs Andre August – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Jake Paul vs Andre August

Jake Paul vs Andre August 📊 Records: Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KO’s) | Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KO’s)

Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KO’s) | Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida, USA

Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -650 | August +425