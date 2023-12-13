Jake Paul

What Is The Jake Paul vs Andre August Pay-Per-View Price For Cruiserweight Contest On Friday Night?

Paul Kelly
Jake Paul Boxing
Jake Paul vs Andre August goes down on Friday night in Orlando in what is Paul’s third fight of the year. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated cruiserweight showdown via DAZN – but just how much will it cost fans to watch this fight?

What Is The Jake Paul vs Andre August Pay-Per-View Price?

Boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing Friday’s Jake Paul vs Andre August fight. There are no belts on the line for Paul vs August, but the bout is still the headline attraction from the Caribre Royal Orlando, Florida on Friday night.

August is the huge underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, despite having more boxing experience than Jake Paul. This of course means ‘The Problem Child’ is the favorite with the best boxing betting apps to claim his second win of 2023 and extend his boxing record to 8-1.

For a fight of this magnitude, it may come as a surprise to learn that fans won’t have to part with their cash in order to watch the Jake Paul fight. The fight is so big that it is available to watch in over 200 countries worldwide on DAZN but is not listed as a pay-per-view.

DAZN are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from Orlando, Florida, including the full undercard, US boxing fans simply must be an existing subscriber to DAZN and have access to the channel.

Alternatively, tuning into a Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream courtesy of BetOnline is another option for boxing fans to watch this compelling bout free of charge.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude, it is refreshing to see it billed as non-PPV. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy the fight.

Jake Paul vs Andre August – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Jake Paul vs Andre August
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KO’s) | Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -650 | August +425
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
