As one of the greatest boxers of this century, boxing fans want to know all about Vasiliy Lomachenko and his personal life. For example, who is Vasiliy Lomachenko’s wife? Here is everything you need to know about the 36-year-old’s personal life.

Who Is Vasiliy Lomachenko’s Wife?

Although boxing fans get excited every time Vasiliy Lomachenko steps foot in the ring, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Vasiliy Lomachenko is married to his long-term partner – Elena Lomachenko.

The 36-year-old elite boxer seems to have a happy family life, with his wife and their two children. Loma’s wife Elena and he have been married for several years now, but it unknown exactly when the couple officially tied the knot.

Vasiliy Lomachenko’s wife Elena is also from Ukraine. This is likely how the pair met in their home country. The couple has been blessed with two children, with Elena giving birth to a daughter and son. More on their children later.

Vasiliy Lomachenko is obviously a huge celebrity in his home country of Ukraine. He accumulated an absolutely phenomenal amateur boxing record of 396-1, losing just one fight as an amateur.

Ever since then, ‘Loma’ has been a celebrity and hugely popular figure in his home country. As one of the biggest sporting heroes of Ukraine, alongside the likes of Oleksandr Usyk, his career and life is very much in the public image.

The same can be said for his personal life. Everyone knows that Lomachenko is married to his wife Elena and has two children, but the rest of his personal life is kept relatively private.

It is great to see that not only is Vasiliy Lomachenko winning inside the boxing ring, but he is certainly winning outside of the ropes too!

Do Elena & Vasiliy Lomachenko Have Any Children?

As previously mentioned, Vasiliy Lomachenko and his wife Elena are indeed parents. The pair of long-term partners have two children together. Elena has given birth to both a girl and a boy.

It is clear that away from boxing, Vasiliy Lomachenko is a family man. He prides himself on being there for his family, providing for them through boxing and giving them the best life possible.

His son is the eldest of his two children. Named after Vasiliy Lomachenko’s father, their son is called Anatoly. Vasiliy and Elena’s daughter, the youngest of their two children, is called Victoria.

This is as far as information goes on Vasiliy Lomachenko’s wife and personal life. It is common knowledge that he is married and has two children, but not much else is known.

It is clear that the Lomachenko’s are keen to keept their private life away from the spotlight. This is understandable, given the fact Vasiliy’s career is very much in the public light and has been for the best part of 15 years.

It is great to see that Chito Vera seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the octagon with his loving family. Not only is he winning inside the cage, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Vasiliy Lomachenko’s next fight.