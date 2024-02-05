Boxing News

Teofimo Lopez Record: ‘The Takeover’ Is A Two-Division World Champion With Impressive 19-1 Resumé

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Teofimo Lopez Boxing 1
Teofimo Lopez Boxing 1

Ahead of his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title defense against Jamaine Ortiz, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Teofimo Lopez’s career thus far. Read on to find out more about Lopez’s record, how many knockouts he has and who his best wins are against.

Teofimo Lopez Record

Teofimo Lopez is widely regarded as one of the best fighters pound-for-pound on the planet. At just 26-years-old, ‘The Takeover’ is already a multi-weight world champion, and has wins on his impressive resumé over some elite fighters such as Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor.

Now, the Teofimo Lopez record could improve once again this Thursday, as he takes on Jamaine Ortiz in the first defense of his 140-pound WBO World Title. The New York native goes in as the -600 favorite to defeat Ortiz with the best offshore sportsbooks for his bout in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8.

Going into this fight, ‘The Takeover’ boasts an impressive boxing record of 19 wins to just one defeat. Of these 19 wins, Lopez had stopped all but six opponents by knockout. The Teofimo Lopez record of 19-1 is an impressive one, given the caliber of names on his resumé.

The only men to go the distance with Lopez since stepping up to world level are Vasiliy Lomachenko, Josh Taylor and Sandor Martin. This just goes to show that Teofimo Lopez is not just a big puncher, but that he is a tidy boxer as well with a high skillset.

RELATED: Teofimo Lopez Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

Teofimo Lopez turned professional back in November 2016 when he was just 18-years-old. Since then, the boxing mega-star has had a meteoric rise to the top of both the light and super-lightweight divisions. He is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing right now.

The 1997-born boxing star accumulated an impressive record of 13-0 with 11 KO’s before his first real stern test. In just his 14th fight, Lopez fought Masayoshi Nakatani, winning the fight via unanimous decision and showing the world that he was ready for world honours.

His shot at a world title came next, as he challenged Richard Commey for the IBF World Lightweight Title. At the first time of asking, the New York man became world champion. Lopez knocked Commey out in devastating fashion in the second round of their 135-pound bout.

Then came the biggest and best win of Teofimo Lopez’s career. ‘The Takeover’ faced Lomachenko for undisputed status at lightweight, and went into the bout as a huge underdog with all the best US sportsbooks. However, Lopez proved the doubters wrong to claim a monumental victory over one of boxing’s all-time greats.

Lopez defeated Lomachenko via unanimous decision in their bout in October 2020 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time this really was a huge upset, with the world now on notice. The Teofimo Lopez record had just hit new heights with that incredible underdog victory.

RELATED: Who Is Teofimo Lopez’s Girlfriend?

Then of course came the first defeat of Teofimo Lopez’s career. This time as quite a big favorite with all of the best high limit sportsbooks, ‘The Takeover’ was shocked by Australia’s George Kambosos Jr, losing all of his world lightweight titles in the process.

The fight was close, but ultimately the Aussie did enough to hand Lopez the first defeat of his pro career. Now was the time for Lopez to move up to super-lightweight, where he recorded back-to-back wins over Pedro Campa and Sandor Martin before challenging Josh Taylor for his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title.

Just like the ‘Loma’ fight, Lopez was a big underdog with all real money sports betting apps, but defied his underdog tag and put in one of the best performances of his career. Lopez comprehensively outboxed the Scotsman for 12 rounds, handing Taylor the first loss of his career and becoming a two-division world champion in the process.

That takes us up to now in the boxing career of Teofimo Lopez. ‘The Takeover’ is a seriously impressive fighter, and looks to extend his impressive record once again this weekend as the overriding favorite with the best boxing betting apps against Jamaine Ortiz.

At just 26-years-old, Lopez has the boxing world at his feet. The world is his oyster. Who knows, he could even go on to become world champion in even more weight divisions as well as cementing himself as one of the modern-day greats. He is a serious talent and one of the biggest stars in world boxing already.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Teofimo Lopez’s next fight.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Teofimo Lopez Boxing 1
Boxing News

LATEST Teofimo Lopez Record: ‘The Takeover’ Is A Two-Division World Champion With Impressive 19-1 Resumé

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 05 2024
Jaime Munguia Boxing
Boxing News
Jaime Munguia Next Fight: Who Is Jaime Munguia’s Next Super-Middleweight Fight Against?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 27 2024

As he prepares to walk to the ring for the 43rd time as a professional boxer, here at SportsLens we outline everything you need to know about Jaime Munguia’s next…

Jaime Munguia Boxing
Boxing News
Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Prize Money: How Much Will The Winner Make & What Is Their Purse Size?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 27 2024

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder is finally here with the two fighters meeting in the center of the ring on Saturday night in Phoenix. Both fighters are expected to earn…

John Ryder Boxing
Boxing News
Where Is John Ryder From? Everything You Need To Know About British Super-Middleweight Boxer ‘The Gorilla’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 30 2024
Jaime Munguia Boxing
Boxing News
Jaime Munguia Record: Mexican Boxer Is A Former World Champion With Perfect 43-0 Resumé & 34 Knockouts
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 30 2024
Jaime Munguia Boxing
Boxing News
Who is Jaime Munguia’s Girlfriend? Is The Mexican Boxing Superstar In A Relationship Or Currently Single?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 30 2024
Jaime Munguia Boxing
Boxing News
Jaime Munguia Net Worth & Career Earnings Indicate Mexican Boxing Superstar Sits On $5 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 30 2024
Arrow to top