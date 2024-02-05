Ahead of his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title defense against Jamaine Ortiz, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Teofimo Lopez’s career thus far. Read on to find out more about Lopez’s record, how many knockouts he has and who his best wins are against.

Teofimo Lopez Record

Teofimo Lopez is widely regarded as one of the best fighters pound-for-pound on the planet. At just 26-years-old, ‘The Takeover’ is already a multi-weight world champion, and has wins on his impressive resumé over some elite fighters such as Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor.

Now, the Teofimo Lopez record could improve once again this Thursday, as he takes on Jamaine Ortiz in the first defense of his 140-pound WBO World Title. The New York native goes in as the -600 favorite to defeat Ortiz with the best offshore sportsbooks for his bout in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8.

Going into this fight, ‘The Takeover’ boasts an impressive boxing record of 19 wins to just one defeat. Of these 19 wins, Lopez had stopped all but six opponents by knockout. The Teofimo Lopez record of 19-1 is an impressive one, given the caliber of names on his resumé.

The only men to go the distance with Lopez since stepping up to world level are Vasiliy Lomachenko, Josh Taylor and Sandor Martin. This just goes to show that Teofimo Lopez is not just a big puncher, but that he is a tidy boxer as well with a high skillset.

Teofimo Lopez turned professional back in November 2016 when he was just 18-years-old. Since then, the boxing mega-star has had a meteoric rise to the top of both the light and super-lightweight divisions. He is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing right now.

The 1997-born boxing star accumulated an impressive record of 13-0 with 11 KO’s before his first real stern test. In just his 14th fight, Lopez fought Masayoshi Nakatani, winning the fight via unanimous decision and showing the world that he was ready for world honours.

His shot at a world title came next, as he challenged Richard Commey for the IBF World Lightweight Title. At the first time of asking, the New York man became world champion. Lopez knocked Commey out in devastating fashion in the second round of their 135-pound bout.

Then came the biggest and best win of Teofimo Lopez’s career. ‘The Takeover’ faced Lomachenko for undisputed status at lightweight, and went into the bout as a huge underdog with all the best US sportsbooks. However, Lopez proved the doubters wrong to claim a monumental victory over one of boxing’s all-time greats.

Lopez defeated Lomachenko via unanimous decision in their bout in October 2020 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time this really was a huge upset, with the world now on notice. The Teofimo Lopez record had just hit new heights with that incredible underdog victory.

Then of course came the first defeat of Teofimo Lopez’s career. This time as quite a big favorite with all of the best high limit sportsbooks, ‘The Takeover’ was shocked by Australia’s George Kambosos Jr, losing all of his world lightweight titles in the process.

The fight was close, but ultimately the Aussie did enough to hand Lopez the first defeat of his pro career. Now was the time for Lopez to move up to super-lightweight, where he recorded back-to-back wins over Pedro Campa and Sandor Martin before challenging Josh Taylor for his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title.

Just like the ‘Loma’ fight, Lopez was a big underdog with all real money sports betting apps, but defied his underdog tag and put in one of the best performances of his career. Lopez comprehensively outboxed the Scotsman for 12 rounds, handing Taylor the first loss of his career and becoming a two-division world champion in the process.

That takes us up to now in the boxing career of Teofimo Lopez. ‘The Takeover’ is a seriously impressive fighter, and looks to extend his impressive record once again this weekend as the overriding favorite with the best boxing betting apps against Jamaine Ortiz.

At just 26-years-old, Lopez has the boxing world at his feet. The world is his oyster. Who knows, he could even go on to become world champion in even more weight divisions as well as cementing himself as one of the modern-day greats. He is a serious talent and one of the biggest stars in world boxing already.

