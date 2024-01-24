Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder is finally here with the two fighters meeting in the center of the ring on Saturday night in Phoenix. Both fighters are expected to earn lucrative purses for the bout, but just what is the exact Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder prize money?

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Prize Money

The anticipation is palpable for the Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder super-middleweight contest on Saturday night. This huge boxing clash set for 12 rounds goes down from the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night.

Over 17,500 boxing fans are expected to be packed into the rapturous Footprint Center to witness this compelling main event. The latest Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder odds suggest the Mexican should win this fight comfortably, but stranger things have happened in boxing.

The best offshore sportsbooks have priced Jaime Munguia as the overriding -370 betting favorite, with John Ryder viewed as a huge underdog at odds of +270. For both Jaime Munguia and John Ryder, both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight, given the calibre of their resumés.

Jaime Munguia has earned somewhere in the region of $10 million throughout his pro career. He has earned some highly lucrative purses over the years. Some of these include his fights with Jimmy Kelly ($2 million), Gabe Rosado ($1.15 million) and Patrick Allotey ($1m).

For this fight against ‘The Gorilla’, Munguia’s exact purse hasn’t been released. However, given the cailber of opponent and the fact he is the main attraction, it can be estimated that Jaime Munguia will earned in excess of $1.5 million for this fight against the Brit.

In the opposite corner, John Ryder will certainly receive the biggest of his career by quite some distance. The 35-year-old will make a minimum six-figures, and could perhaps even make $1 million+ if he pulls off the upset and wins against all odds.

How Much Will The Munguia vs Ryder Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

Should John Ryder win, he will likely be rewarded with a rematch with Munguia, which would generate millions for him. Or, he could get a third shot at world honors.

Similarly, if Jaime Munguia gets his hand raised, he will likely receive an additional purse on top of his base salary and cut of the gate/PPV sales. This goes to show that Munguia is one of the biggest stars in world boxing. Period.

In Saturday’s main event, Jaime Munguia is the -370 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. This come as no surprise given that he has beaten fighters such as Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Liam Smith and Gabe Rosado of late.

A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy the more seasoned and experienced fighter, John Ryder, as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +270 with the best US sportsbooks to pull off the shock upset and derail the Munguia hype-train.

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder – Event Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Munguia (42-0, 33 KO’s) | Ryder (32-6, 18 KO’s)

Munguia (42-0, 33 KO’s) | Ryder (32-6, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 27, 2024

January 27, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30PM EST

Approx. 10:30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC Silver Super-Middleweight Title

WBC Silver Super-Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona 🎲 Fight Odds: Munguia -370 | Ryder +270