Jaime Munguia Next Fight: Who Is Jaime Munguia’s Next Super-Middleweight Fight Against?

Paul Kelly
As he prepares to walk to the ring for the 43rd time as a professional boxer, here at SportsLens we outline everything you need to know about Jaime Munguia’s next fight. Who is Jaime Munguia fighting next and when will it be?

Jaime Munguia Next Fight: Who Is Munguia’s Next Opponent?

The undefeated Mexican takes on John Ryder in a 12 round super-middleweight contest. Who is John Ryder you ask? Well, Ryder is a two-time world title challenger at 168-pounds, as well as having shared the ring with fighters such as Callum Smith and of course the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Interestingly, the best boxing betting apps have priced Munguia as the -370 favorite to defeat ‘The Gorilla’, despite Ryder having been in with the better opposition at super-middleweight. Ryder is wily old fox, and will be tough nut to crack for Munguia.

However, as the Jaime Munguia record suggests, he is a world class fighter in his own right and could dominate the sport for years to come. However, he will have to be on his A-game if he is to beat Ryder this weekend, that is for sure.

When Is Jaime Munguia’s Next Fight?

Jaime Munguia’s next fight goes down on Saturday, January 27 at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona. The fight takes place over 12 x 3 rounds in the super-middleweight division.

This will be Munguia’s first fight of 2024, having last fought in June last year against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Jaime Munguia has been more inactive than he perhaps would have liked of late, but that could change this year.

If he beats John Ryder on January 27, it could be the start of an active and successful year for the Mexican. Not only that, but he could go on to become a two-weight world champion very soon, if he gets the right fights at the right times.

A potential showdown with the likes of fellow Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, David Benavidez or Cuban David Morrell could perhaps be on the cards next for Munguia. He could be in for a huge 2024, and could even stake a claim for being the best 168-pound fighter in the world in due course.

Are There Any Belts On The Line In Jaime Munguia’s Next Fight?

Jaime Munguia’s next fight is of course this weekend against John Ryder, as we have previously alluded too. However, it isn’t a world title fight. The WBC Silver Super-Middleweight Title is on the line, but the belt is rather meaningless.

The Silver Title basically means that the winner is guaranteed a Top 10 ranking with the World Boxing Council (WBC). So although there is an actual belt on the line for Munguia’s next fight, it isn’t a world title belt by any stretch of the imagination.

Of course, having the belt also puts you in a strong position going forward for a full world title shot. ‘Canelo’ currently holds the full WBC World Super-Middleweight Title, which may well be the next fight for Jaime Munguia if he is to beat John Ryder.

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder – Event Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder
  • 📊 Records: Munguia (42-0, 33 KO’s) | Ryder (32-6, 18 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: January 27, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC Silver Super-Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Munguia -370 | Ryder +270
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens.
