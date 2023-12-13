Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Andre August Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Make & What Is Their Purse Size?

Paul Kelly
Jake Paul - Boxing

Jake Paul vs Andre August is finally here with the two fighters meeting in the centre of the ring on Friday night. Both fighters are expected to earn lucrative purses for the bout, but just what is the Jake Paul vs Andre August prize money?

Tuning into a Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for boxing fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge.

Jake Paul vs Andre August Prize Money

The anticipation is palpable for Jake Paul’s next fight this weekend as he faces pro boxer Andre August. This huge boxing clash set for eight rounds goes down from the Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida on Friday night.

Over 5,000 boxing fans are expected to be packed into the rapturous Caribe Royale Orlando to witness this compelling main event. Jake Paul vs Andre August takes centre stage in the main event, with several high-class fights on the undercard too.

The best offshore sportsbooks have priced ‘The Problem Child’ as the overriding betting favorite, with August seen as a huge underdog. For Jake Paul and Andre August, both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight, given the calibre of their resumés.

Jake Paul has earned somewhere in the region of $40 million for his last five fights. He earned a whopping $30m for the fight with Tommy Fury in February 2023, which was the biggest purse of his career by quite some distance.

For this fight against Andre August, Paul’s exact purse hasn’t been released. However, in a recent interview with The Sun, the Ohio man stated that he will almost certainly be making a loss on the bout:

“I’m foregoing a lot of money. This is probably a break-even fight for me. I probably won’t even make money on it. It’s not about the money it’s really about staying sharp and the experience of challenging myself in the ring with these guys – he’s a beast.”

In the opposite corner, Andre August will certainly receive the biggest of his career by quite some distance. The 35-year-old will make a minimum six-figures, and could perhaps even make $1 million if he wins.

How Much Will The Paul vs August Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

Should Andre August win, he will likely be rewarded with a rematch with Paul, which would generate millions for him. Similarly, if Jake Paul gets his hand raised, he will likely receive an additional purse on top of his base salary ad cut of the gate/PPV sales.

In Friday’s main event, Jake Paul is the -650 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. This come as no surprise given that he has beaten fighters such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley of late. As well as knocking down a legitimate pro in Tommy Fury.

A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy the more seasoned fighter, Andre August, as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +425 with the best US sportsbooks to pull off the shock upset and all but end Jake Paul’s boxing career.

Jake Paul vs Andre August – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Jake Paul vs Andre August
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KO’s) | Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -650 | August +425
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
