Jake Paul vs Andre August headlines this stellar boxing card on Friday in a cruiserweight contest. The fight goes down at the Caribe Royal Orlando Hotel – but just how much much is a ticket for Jake Paul vs Andre August?

How Much Is A Ticket For Jake Paul vs Andre August?

The Caribe Royale Orlando Hotel in Florida takes centre stage as Jake Paul is in town for his latest test against Andre August.

The cruiserweight contest over eight rounds between ‘The Problem Child’ and August is the main event, with several other fights also on the undercard. The Jake Paul vs Andre August prize money on offer for this fight is also extraordinary – fair play to Paul.

The theatre inside the Caribe Royale Hotel has a rough capacity of 5,000, with ticket prices ranging from low to high. Tickets for Jake Paul vs Andre August in fact range from as little as $50, right up to as much as $2,000.

The $50 dollar tickets for this Jake Paul fight are of course the further away from the ring, up at the top of the arena, quite far away from the action. The most expensive tickets are the inner ringside ones, which are priced at $2,000 maximum.

There are of course various different sections in the area, and the price of a Jake Paul ticket for this fight depends on where your seat is situated inside the Caribe Royale Hotel theatre.

How Does This Compare To Previous Jake Paul Ticket Prices?

These ticket prices are pretty expensive, given the fact that the fight isn’t for a world title belt. In fact, there are no belts on the line at all for the Paul vs August fight. However, you could argue that the Jake Paul such a big name now that he can demand whatever ticket price he wants.

Taking a look at Jake Paul’s last fight against Nate Diaz, ticket prices for that ranged from as little as $32, up to a maximum of $5,000. The fight was at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with over 10,000 fans in attendance.

Ticket prices for the Ohio mans fight against Tommy Fury back in February in Saudi were actually a lot lower. They ranged from a minimum of $64, up to a maximum of $333. This could be because there was only a select few seats available at the purpose built Diriyah Arena.

