Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Andre August Tickets: How Much Are Jake Paul Tickets For His Next Fight?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jake Paul Boxing
Jake Paul Boxing

Jake Paul vs Andre August headlines this stellar boxing card on Friday in a cruiserweight contest. The fight goes down at the Caribe Royal Orlando Hotel – but just how much much is a ticket for Jake Paul vs Andre August?

How Much Is A Ticket For Jake Paul vs Andre August?

The Caribe Royale Orlando Hotel in Florida takes centre stage as Jake Paul is in town for his latest test against Andre August.

The cruiserweight contest over eight rounds between ‘The Problem Child’ and August is the main event, with several other fights also on the undercard. The Jake Paul vs Andre August prize money on offer for this fight is also extraordinary – fair play to Paul.

The theatre inside the Caribe Royale Hotel has a rough capacity of 5,000, with ticket prices ranging from low to high. Tickets for Jake Paul vs Andre August in fact range from as little as $50, right up to as much as $2,000.

The $50 dollar tickets for this Jake Paul fight are of course the further away from the ring, up at the top of the arena, quite far away from the action. The most expensive tickets are the inner ringside ones, which are priced at $2,000 maximum.

There are of course various different sections in the area, and the price of a Jake Paul ticket for this fight depends on where your seat is situated inside the Caribe Royale Hotel theatre.

Fancy betting on the Jake Paul fight this weekend? Then check out our exclusive Jake Paul vs Andre August betting picks & predictions.

How Does This Compare To Previous Jake Paul Ticket Prices?

These ticket prices are pretty expensive, given the fact that the fight isn’t for a world title belt. In fact, there are no belts on the line at all for the Paul vs August fight. However, you could argue that the Jake Paul such a big name now that he can demand whatever ticket price he wants.

Taking a look at Jake Paul’s last fight against Nate Diaz, ticket prices for that ranged from as little as $32, up to a maximum of $5,000. The fight was at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with over 10,000 fans in attendance.

Ticket prices for the Ohio mans fight against Tommy Fury back in February in Saudi were actually a lot lower. They ranged from a minimum of $64, up to a maximum of $333. This could be because there was only a select few seats available at the purpose built Diriyah Arena.

Prior to the main event on Friday night, Jake Paul is the overriding -650 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Andre August on the other hand goes into the bout as the +425 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Tuning into a Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for boxing fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this cruiserweight clash between ‘The Problem Child’ and Andre August.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Jake Paul

Latest news

View all
Jake Paul Boxing
Jake Paul

LATEST What Is The Jake Paul vs Andre August Pay-Per-View Price For Cruiserweight Contest On Friday Night?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz - Boxing
Jake Paul
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Jake Paul vs Andre August Fight?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023

Ahead of the Jake Paul vs Andre August clash on Friday night, boxing fans want to know if there are any belts on the line. Jake Paul has of course…

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz - Boxing
Jake Paul
Jake Paul vs Andre August Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions & Odds For ‘The Problem Child’ vs August
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023

‘The Problem Child’ is back in action as he fights for the third time this year. That’s right, Jake Paul vs Andre August takes centre stage on Friday night from…

Jake Paul Boxing
Jake Paul
When Is Jake Paul vs Andre August? Date, US Ringwalk Time, Undercard & Preview
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 12 2023
Jake Paul vs Andre August Boxing
Jake Paul
Jake Paul vs Andre August Odds: ‘The Problem Child’ Heavy Favorite To Claim Yet Another Boxing Triumph
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 12 2023
Jake Paul Girlfriend 1 1
Jake Paul
Who Is Jake Paul’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About World Champion Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 11 2023
Boxing Jake Paul
Jake Paul
Jake Paul Boxing Record: ‘The Problem Child’ Boasts 7-1 Record With 4 Emphatic KO’s
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 11 2023
Arrow to top