John Ryder is certainly a name that has come to the attention of many boxing fans around the world of late. Having fought the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and now Jaime Munguia, boxing fans worldwide want to know all about ‘The Gorilla’. This includes who he is, and where John Ryder is from.

Who Is John Ryder?

John Ryder is a professional boxer from Britain. Nicknamed ‘The Gorilla’, Ryder was born on 19th July 1988, making him 35-years-old now. The Englishman was born in Islington, London, and has been boxing professionally since his debut in September 2010.

Ryder has challenged for world honours twice in his career, both at super-middleweight. These came against former Ring Magazine 168-pound champion Callum Smith, and of course the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The John Ryder record is a stellar one in boxing. He boasts an impressive resumé of 32-6, which includes 18 big wins by knockout. He is certainly an accomplished fighter, having won several belts along the way throughout his impressive career to date.

Ryder is a three-time British Title challenger – twice at middleweight and once up at super-middleweight. As an amateur, Ryder fought out of Angel Amateur Boxing Club, winning 30 of his 35 amateur boxing fights during that time.

Outside of boxing, ‘The Gorilla’ also lives a nice life and is very much a family man. John Ryder’s girlfriend and him have two kids together, as well as being an avid soccer fan. Ryder is an Arsenal fan, one of the best teams in the Premier League in England.

Where Is John Ryder From?

As previously mentioned, John Ryder is a big name in British boxing circles. However, he is evidently far less well known around the world. However, having fought Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Mexico, as well as fighting in Las Vegas and Florida before, ‘The Gorilla’ has become more famous worldwide in recent years.

This begs the question, where is John Ryder from? Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that the 35-year-old was born and bred in London. Ryder was born in Islington, a district in the north of Greater London, hence why he is a diehard Arsenal fan.

He has lived his whole life in his home city of London, particularly in Islington. Having lived in the same place his whole life, Ryder must be one of the most famous faces around his area.

Despite John Ryder’s net worth being incredibly high and the fact he is an incredibly rich man, he has remained grounded and stuck to his roots throughout his whole career.

John Ryder Next Fight

John Ryder’s next fight goes down this weekend, as he takes on the undefeated Jaime Munguia at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds, and is the main event on Saturday, January 27 on the huge Golden Boy Promotions show, promoted by former elite boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The fight takes place at super-middleweight (168-pounds), and has huge ramifications for the division. A win here for Ryder would catapult him back into world title contention, as well as becoming the first man to defeat Jaime Munguia, who is currently 42-0.

