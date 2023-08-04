Jake Paul

When Are The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Cruiserweight Fight On August 5?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Jake Paul Weigh-Ins Boxing
Jake Paul Weigh-Ins Boxing

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz goes down this Saturday night from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas. But when are the Paul vs Diaz weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about the official weigh-ins for this compelling undisputed 185-pound boxing clash.

When Are The Weigh-Ins For Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz?

We are just days away from this highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. Jake Paul will be desperate to get back to winning ways following his defeat last time out at the hands of Tommy Fury. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz plant to upset ‘The Problem Child’ on his pro boxing debut this Saturday night.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially the day before fight night. All fighters on the Paul vs Diaz undercard, and of course the main event combatants themselves, must make weight prior to their respective fight going ahead.

The official weigh-in show is on Friday, August 4. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-ins commencing at 6pm EST (5pm CT).

The weigh-in ceremony is open to the public and is conducted on Friday, August 4 at the American Airlines Center. Entry is free of charge and doors will open one hour prior to the weigh-ins commencing.

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What Is The Paul vs Diaz Weight Limit?

Both Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will step onto the scales on Friday, August 4 ahead of their highly anticipated fight the following evening in Dallas.

This fight is set at a 185-pound limit within the cruiserweight division. This means that both men must weigh-in at a maximum of 185-pounds on Friday. If a fighter fails to make the weight, he may be given a few hours to further cut the weight and try to successfully weigh-in.

In order for the fight to go ahead, both fighters must make weigh successfully. Should one fighter fail to make weight and then fail once again at a second attempt, it will be down to the opponent whether they want to bout to go ahead or not.

The fight could still go ahead depending on whether the opponent wants it to, but only the one fighter who made weight successfully will have a say in whether the fights carries on or if they fight is cancelled.

In short, neither Jake Paul nor Nate Diaz will be allowed to weigh any more than 185-pounds on Friday at the weigh-ins. On fight night, the fighters are allowed to come in at whatever weight they want, as long as they made the weight limit the day before at the official weigh-ins.

RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including undisputed world title action in the women’s featherweight division.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Jake Pula vs Nate Diaz Cruiserweight 10
Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 Featherweight 10
Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Super-Middleweight 10
Ashton Sylve vs William Silva Lightweight 8
Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa Welterweight 8
Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8
Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens Super-Middleweight 6
Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo Welterweight 4
Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton Super-Lightweight 4

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -260 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure ta debut boxing win and defeat ‘The Problem Child’.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this 185-pound boxing cruiserweight clash.

RELATED: When Is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
