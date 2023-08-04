Jake Paul

When Is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Poster 1
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Poster 1

It’s fight week! Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is finally upon us as ‘The Problem Child’ returns to the ring for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury. Here is everything you need to know about this super-fight, US start time and full fight undercard. What a night of boxing action we are in for this Saturday night in Dallas!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Above is everything you need to know about the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, August 5 from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas. The fight is a 10 round cruiserweight contest and will get underway at around 11.00pm EST approx.

Jake Paul goes into Saturday’s fight as the relatively heavy favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Nate Diaz is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated cruiserweight clash on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ring walks!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Start Time

TV channel (US): The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Dallas, Texas on DAZN PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee ($59.99). The Paul vs Diaz fight will likely get underway at approx. 11.00pm EST.

RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including undisputed world title action in the women’s featherweight division.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Jake Pula vs Nate Diaz Cruiserweight 10
Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 Featherweight 10
Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Super-Middleweight 10
Ashton Sylve vs William Silva Lightweight 8
Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa Welterweight 8
Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8
Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens Super-Middleweight 6
Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo Welterweight 4
Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton Super-Lightweight 4

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

