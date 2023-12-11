Jake Paul prepares to get back into the ring for the third time in 2023, aiming to finish the year with a bang. Ahead of his next fight, we asses Paul’s boxing record to date, dissecting every fight on the resumé of ‘The Problem Child’. Is Jake Paul regarded as a serious boxer now?

Jake Paul Boxing Record

Since making his professional debut almost four years ago now, Jake Paul has quickly become one of the most talked about fighters in the entire sport of boxing.

From his pro debut back in January 2020 right up until now, Jake Paul has had his name on people’s lips for years. Despite losing for the first time as a professional boxer to Tommy Fury in early 2023, Jake Paul is still one of the most recognisable and talked about characters in the entire sport.

As we alluded to, Jake Paul lost for the very first time as a professional boxer in February 2023. He fought bitter rival Tommy Fury in an unbeaten clash in Saudi Arabia, losing via split decision to the Brit after eight gruelling rounds of action.

Prior to that fight, the Ohio man claimed a career-best win over the former long-reigning UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva. Whether you like him or loath him, you cannot deny that Jake Paul is now a credible boxer and deserves credit every time he steps foot in the boxing ring.

Overall, ‘The Problem Child’ boasts an impressive boxing record of 7-1 – including four big wins coming by way of knockout. Not bad for a man who grew up on the Disney channel and was a YouTube star before converting to the world of professional prize fighting.

The only men to go the distance with Jake Paul are of course Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley. This is why Paul is always odds on to win via knockout with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 as he fought AnEsonGib. Paul had of course had a taste of life in the ring against Deji before, but this was his first fight as a real pro boxer. He fought fellow YouTube sensation AnEsonGib, knocking him out in devastating fashion in one round.

This certainly turned some heads in the boxing world, and handed Paul a thrilling taster of a first KO to propel him into a prospective second pro fight. That fight did come as Paul fought basketball star Nate Robinson 10 months later. The bout took place on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard.

Jake Paul took his chance to shine on the big stage by empathically knocking Nate Robinson out within two rounds of their bout. Again, Jake Paul certainly began to turn some heads with yet another emphatic boxing win. Not to mention the magnitude of the card he won via emphatic knockout on. 2-0 with two KO’s.

Throwback to Jake Paul's (-250 ML) brutal KO of Nate Robinson 😳 pic.twitter.com/hPmy4s9ojl — br_betting (@br_betting) August 29, 2021

Next up was Ben Askren. Jake Paul attempted to go 3-0 against his first former UFC star. Askren wasn’t renowned for his boxing skill in MMA, but was a former professional athlete and had only recently retired from the UFC. On paper, this was a step up for ‘The Problem Child’.

Askren, a former Olympian and UFC competitor, was on the wrong end of another convincing first round knockout from Jake Paul. Another emphatic KO for Jake Paul, keeping his upward career trajectory on the straight and narrow.

Next came without a doubt the toughest test of Jake Paul’s career. The first Tyron Woodley fight proved to be a real 50/50, with Paul getting the nod via split decision on the judges’ scorecards. Again, this was a bit of a statement win for the Ohio man, considering the boxing world was fully expectant to see the latter pulled down from his pedestal.

In the rematch just four months later, Jake Paul put in a far more emphatic performance. As his fight with Tommy Fury failed to materialise, ‘The Chosen One’ was brought in for a highly-anticipated rematch. This time, Paul left no doubt as he conclusively stopped the former UFC Welterweight Champion inside just six rounds.

JAKE PAUL VS TYRON WOODLEY! (knockout) pic.twitter.com/BVtbtiqJ0n — Jeremiah Heath (@Jerriestar7) December 19, 2021

Next up came Anderson Silva in what was yet another huge step up for Jake Paul. However, just like before, Paul rose to the occasion and claimed the biggest win of his boxing career to date. Anderson Silva had beaten former legitimate world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, but couldn’t defeat ‘The Problem Child’.

The fight went the full eight round distance, with Paul getting the nod via unanimous decision on the three judges’ scorecards. Defeating the UFC Hall of Famer was yet another huge scalp for Jake Paul, of that there is no question. 6-0 as a professional boxer now with four knockouts.

Then Paul of course fell short in his super-fight with fellow unbeaten fighter Tommy Fury. The fight headlined a huge pay-per-view show in Saudi Arabia on February 26, with the British fighter getting the nod via split decision after eight evenly contested rounds.

Jake Paul even secured a knockdown in the final round, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Then came the comeback victory over UFC veteran Nate Diaz. The 26-year-old put in an incredible display, comprehensively outboxing Diaz for 10 rounds with ease.

That takes us up to right now in the boxing career of Jake Paul. Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Jake Paul’s next fight.