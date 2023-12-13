Jake Paul

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Jake Paul vs Andre August Fight?

Paul Kelly
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz - Boxing

Ahead of the Jake Paul vs Andre August clash on Friday night, boxing fans want to know if there are any belts on the line. Jake Paul has of course previously contested for various belts throughout his career, which begs the question of what belts are on the line for Paul vs August?

What Belts Are On The Line In The Jake Paul vs Andre August Fight?

Jake Paul fights for the third time this year, looking to end 2023 on a high with a victory over Andre August. ‘The Problem Child’ goes into the bout as the overriding -650 favorite with the best boxing betting apps, looking to put in an emphatic performance ahead of a potentially huge 2024.

Fights with the likes of KSI and Conor McGregor have been rumored for Paul, with a potential Tommy Fury rematch also on the cards. However, he will have to put in a stunning performance this weekend first and foremost, which the best offshore sportsbooks expect him to do.

Jake Paul began the year with a huge bout against bitter rival Fury back in February in Saudi Arabia. For that contest, the ‘Diriyah Champion’ belt was on the line, with the Englishman winning it after eight rounds of boxing.

Fast forward to now in the career of Jake Paul and he fights Andre August on Friday, December 15 with no belts on the line at all. Although there are no official belts at stage here, there is still so much riding on the fight for ‘The Problem Child’.

Although a win won’t gain Paul any collateral in terms of belts, he will throw his name into the hat for big fights in 2024, as well as making a move up the world cruiserweight rankings too.

Huge ramifications for the cruiserweight division on Friday, December 15 from the Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida as Jake Paul vs Andre August takes centre stage.

Jake Paul vs Andre August – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Jake Paul vs Andre August
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KO’s) | Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -650 | August +425
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top